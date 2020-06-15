Recently, the news of Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer making rounds in social media. The actor as well as his agency refuted these claims and clarified that Arthdal Chronicles actor was not dating anyone right now.

As reports claimed that the lawyer was only his friend and they did not have any romantic relationship, Song Joong Ki went a step ahead and said that he will sue those spreading rumors about him, including his dating life.

Song Joong Ki's statement was published by Korean media outlet Star News where it stated that the Descendants of the Sun actor would be taking legal action against those who continue to spread the rumors.

Song Joong Ki First Threat

However, netizens who love Song Joong Ki and remember all his previous comments did some digging up and found that this was not the first time the actor threatened to sue those spreading rumors. Explaining the two situations, comments read that the first time Song Joong Ki threatened of taking legal action against rumors was when reports of him dating Song Hye Kyo were published in 2016.

The actor said that he would sue those who spread such rumors. However, eventually in 2017 both accepted that they were in a relationship. The duo got engaged in July and tied the knot in October 2017.

Threat Against Second Rumor Falls Flat

The second time Joong Ki threatened to sue those spreading rumors was when there were speculations that all was not well between him and Song Hye Kyo and that the couple might be going their separate ways. But after 20 months of marriage, Song Joong Ki filed for a divorce on June 27, 2019.

It can be noted that Song Joong Ki has been out of public eye and concentrating only on his work since his divorce with Song Hye Kyo. He was supposed to be shooting for his movie Bogota in Colombia right now but the actor was forced to be back in Korea as the shooting was halted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After completing the shooting of Bogota the actor was to start filming for Seasons of You and Me, the life story of legendary musician Yoo Jae Ha. But he had to come out of the project as Bogota shooting has been delayed and he cannot adjust dates for the new movie.

This states that Song Joong Ki is not in for any more rumors and wants to immerse himself with work. Soon after he was praised for his new look that was unravelled by his agency History D&C, the rumor of him dating hit social media. Another proof that the actor does not like to be entangled in rumors is that he does not have any official social media account yet, trying to keep his personal life away from public glare.