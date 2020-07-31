Hyun Bin's and Song Hye Kyo's agencies have rubbished rumors about the two stars dating again. Rumors began spreading on social media platforms including Weibo that Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin had moved in together and were spotted in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province area in South Korea.

The rumor first began making rounds when a Chinese citizen posted a picture of a man and woman clicked from behind, walking their dogs at night. The man had captioned the image as "Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo walking their dogs." This led to the spread of rumors that the two actors were dating again.

Song Hye Kyo's Agency Slams Chinese Media

Rubbishing the rumors, Song Hye Kyo's agency (United Artists Agency) stated that the news is unfounded and random. "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination," the agency stated. "Song Hye Kyo is currently reviewing offers for various projects. Nothing particular has happened," the agency clarified.

Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment also issued a statement in this regard and termed these rumors baseless. "The rumors that Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo dating again, spreading in Chinese media are false," the agency claimed.

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo were in a relationship back in 2008 when they had starred together in the drama Worlds Within. They broke up in 2011 before Hyun Bin left for mandatory military service.

What Are Hye Kyo, Hyun Bin, Joong Ki Busy With?

The rumors of Song Hye Kyo dating Hyun Bin again had started making rounds in May. However, neither the actors nor their agencies offered clarification on the issue and the rumors were termed baseless. This is the second time the rumor has resurfaced and has been rubbished by the agencies of the artistes.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's marriage ended in August 2019 after Joong Ki filed for a divorce from his co-actress in Descendants of the Sun in July 2019. The couple was married for 20 months before separating.

Song Joong Ki is currently waiting for the shooting of his film Bogota to resume, which was halted due to COVID-19 restrictions, and is also said to be starring in a new drama Vincenzo.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin is in Jordan completing the shooting of his movie Bargaining.