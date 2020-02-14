Korean Hallyu star Song Joong Ki is not in Korea, he will celebrate Valentine's Day in Columbia, say reports. Song Joong Ki is currently busy shooting for his film Bogota in Columbia. Reports claimed that the actor left for Columbia in January and will shoot there for three months for the movie. Joong Ki is busy with his film schedules and left for Bogota shooting as soon as he finished shooting for Korea's first Sci-Fi movie Victory (tentative title).

This is the first Valentine's Day for Song Joong Ki after divorcing wife Song Hye Kyo. The Descendants of the Sun stars Joong Ki and Hye Kyo got married on October 31, 2017. But their marriage ended on July 22, 2019, as the couple got divorced.

Arthdal Chronicles and Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki started shooting for the film Victory on July 5 and has been busy out of Korea working on his upcoming movies. On February 13, Dragon Studio announced the launch of fantasy action series Arthdal Chronicles, where Song Joong Ki played the lead role (with dual characters).

Though the actor has not confirmed starring in Arthdal Chronicles, the production company is working towards dates of the lead characters and an official statement on the same is likely to be announced with the launch of the series. If Song Joong Ki comes back for the second series of Arthdal Chronicles, he would engage in shooting soon after he completes the shooting of Bogota.

Recently, Song Joong Ki left Blossom Entertainment after seven years and is currently a part of History D&C agency. His agency also had confirmed the news of Joong Ki leaving for Bogota, Columbia's capital mid-January. This year, Joong Ki will celebrate Valentine's Day with the cast and crew of Bogota in Columbia.

Bogota is a movie about two youngsters who immigrate to Columbia. The movie is set in the 1990s. Lee Hee Joon and Kwon Hae Hyo also are playing major roles in the movie. Bogotá is expected to hit the screens in Korea in the second half of 2020. The Victory or also known as Lightning Ship is likely to be in Korean theatres this summer.