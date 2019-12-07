Former power couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo parted their ways in June and soon after their official announcement, they started working on their divorce process.

Following this, the Seoul Family Court finalised their separation in July without any terms of assets division as agreed by the duo. The Descendants of the Sun fame couple had tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony at South Korea's Shilla Hotel on October 31, 2017.

The two popular Korean stars have always been popular among their fans for various reasons, be it their relationship, marriage or divorce. There were several rumours of the couple splitting up months prior to their divorce.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki absent in court

Reports stated that though the divorce process was on-going, apparently Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki never appeared in the court and there was no hearing over the divorce case. When required, their respective lawyers represented them at the meetings. It is believed that this was one of the primary reasons due to which the divorce of one of the most popular South Korean celebrities didn't make much noise.

In addition, the two A-list stars did not comment anything negative about each other during the divorce process and preferred to settle the matter in the court instead of making it public. Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki also decided to keep the reason for their split confidential.

Separated since 2018

Reports claimed that the ex-couple started living separately after 11 months of their wedding. According to reports by Koreaboo, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been living apart since September 2018. The reports also claimed that a source close to Song Joong Ki had confirmed this.

"As far as I know, Song Joong Ki moved out of their home when he started filming the drama. Since then, he's been living with a close celebrity friend of his," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Some other reports also suggested that the former couple had stopped wearing their wedding rings since the beginning of 2019. Several photos also indicated similar thoughts. However, Song Joong Ki had denied the rumours of his break up with Song Hye Kyo at that time. But the rumours turned out to be true when the actor filed for divorce in June.