Son Ye-jin's Net Worth: How Rich is Hyun Bin's Girlfriend?

Son Ye-jin is one of the popular actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She enjoys a big fan following among both TV and cinema audiences.

Son Ye-jin's Journey

After lending a voice to Jung Mi-jo in Park Ki-hyung's film Secret Tears in 2000, she started doing lead roles in Delicious Proposal, Sun-hee and Jin-hee, and Great Ambition. Her first major flick im Kwon-taek's Chi-hwa-seon and movies such as Lovers' Concerto and The Classic gave her lots of success.

Her East Asia: A Moment to Remember turned out to be the biggest hit at the box office and over 2 million tickets were sold. By 2006, she had become the highest-paid actress in Korean TV industry by getting KRW 50 million (plus incentive) per episode. She played the lead role in SBS drama Alone in Love.

Spellbound, The Tower, The Pirates, and The Last Princess are some of the box office hits that took her popularity to new heights. Also, her television shows like Something in the Rain and Crash Landing on You have only helped her establish herself as one of the leading actresses in the Korean entertainment industry.

Investments

Son Ye-jin is known for having sound knowledge of property investment. Last year, she acquired a US$14.4-million commercial building in July 2020. It is located in the upscale Gangnam district of Seoul. She paid US$4 million in cash and took a US$10.4 million loan to buy the property, claims a report on SCMP website.

The 39-year old cleared the complete loan by September 2020 which does not come as a surprise considering the revenue that she earns from her work and endorsements. The actress is currently earning US$39,650 a month as rent from the building and has already received a deposit fee of US$441,000, the report adds.

In 2015, she had purchased an US$8.2-million building which is located in Mapo-gu district. She sold the property for around US$12 million in 2018.

According to 100 Home Studio, a YouTube channel about interior design, she owns world-class furnishings, and the house is filled with expensive items brought from across the globe. It is estimated that she owns furniture worth US$185,000 in her living room.

Remuneration and Net Worth:

As per the reports online, she commands KRW 130 million, per episode. She earns about KRW 400-600 million for a film. Besides, she endorses many brands and her advertising contract is worth KRW 500-600 million.

Her total net worth is estimated to be around US$20 million.