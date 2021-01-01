It is confirmed. Crash Landing On You [CLOY] stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are in a relationship. Thus they have become the official first celebrity couple of 2021! The CLOY fans are elated with the news as they were rooting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin to continue their chemistry off the screen too.

Hyun Bin's label VAST Entertainment has issued a statement to confirm the relationship. "Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became acquainted after working on productions together, and after their drama came to an end, the two progressed into a relationship where they are currently seeing each other with good feelings. We ask that you watch over their relationship warmly and cheer them on. Thank you," the statement read.

Son Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment also issued a statement and said that they were dating. "After building their friendship through various productions together, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin began seeing each other with interest after their drama came to an end, and they are now dating," the statement said.

Son ye Jin herself took to Instagram to declare her love. "The new year has come. Hm, um, um. Yes, [what you heard] is how things happened. Haha, um. I don't know what there is to say, but I feel like I have to tell you all something... I am grateful that I could meet a such a good person, and I will work to take care of [the relationship] well. I always keep the love and support you all give me in my heart. I hope there will be a lot of better things that happen in the new year. Please be healthy," read Son Ye Jin's post.

Dispatch Releases Exclusive Pictures

Dispatch was the first publication to release a report on Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's relationship. The agencies of both the actors did not take much time and shortly after the report was published by Dispatch, issued separate statements.

Dispatch also published a photograph of Son Ye Jin getting into the car driven by Hyun Bin. The report claimed that he taught the Negotiation actress some golf moves. It is said that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became comfortable with each other while shooting for the drama CLOY. After the completion of shooting they were not in tough with each other for three months.

Hyun Bin – Son Ye Jin PDA

According to one of the close acquaintances of the stars, they started missing each other after three months of the completion of CLOY filming. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were seen showing their affection for each other publicly during CLOY members gatherings on various occasions.

It can be noted that in October, Hyun Bin was rumored to be dating his ex-girlfriend Song Hye Kyo. News of them moving in together was also seen on tabloids. But this news was rubbished. Currently, CLOY fans have taken social media to comment that they were really happy to wake up to the news of their favorite stars dating.

Philippines company Smart Connect has selected Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as the brand ambassadors of their smart technology products in 2020 following the success of the drama CLOY. Hyun Bin joined the team in June and Son Ye Jin shot for the Smart Connect advertisements in August.