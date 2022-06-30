Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin to Welcome their First Child Soon

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will become parents soon. Ye Jin announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. The actress said she wanted to share a piece of joyful news with everybody. It is about a new life that is coming to them.

The actress then explained how she felt about the changes in her body. She is feeling both excited and concerned about the new development. She feels cautious about the changes and thankful for the new life. Ye Jin also said she had not shared the news with anybody yet.

Here is Complete Post:

You are all well, right? I am doing well^^ Today, I want to share some joyful news. A new life has come to us. I am still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that cautious, so I have not even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as we. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope everybody will take care of what is precious in their lives and live in good health. Be happy

Immediately after Ye Jin announced her pregnancy online, her 6.6 million Instagram followers congratulated her. The messages ranged from, "Is Ye Jin Pregnant?" to "Is this the moment we all prayed for?"

Fans' Reactions

Congratulations on your pregnancy. you guys are going to be awesome mom and dad

This is such happy news. Happy for both of them!

Congrats to our best couple! They're gonna be the best parents

This 2022, #HyunBin and #SonYejin both hit the milestone of turning 40, married the love of their life a.k.a. each other, and are now expecting their first child together.

Congratulation Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin!

The good news from the parents to be

Can't wait to meet the little one

Ye Jin and Hyun Bin married in March this year after being in relation for two years. Last month, several speculations were doing the rounds about the actress' pregnancy after she posted two photos in a white dress. She denied the rumors by releasing an official statement through her agency, MSTeam Entertainment. The firm stated that if there is good news, it will be shared with the fans.

The celebrity couple has worked together on two projects -- the 2018 movie The Negotiation and the 2019 drama Crash Landing On You. They have a huge fan base in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, India, India, and Europe.