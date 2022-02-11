Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin Relationship: Is a Baby on the Way for Crash Landing On You Stars?

Thirty-Nine actress Son Ye Jin has revealed on Thursday that she will exchange the wedding vows with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin in March. The surprise wedding announcement arouses curiosity among several netizens about the actress' pregnancy. Speculations started doing the rounds about premarital pregnancy, and an industry insider responded to the rumors.

Ye Jin and Hyun Bin officially announced their marriage on Instagram with a personal letter to their fans and a few photos. Their agencies, MST Entertainment and VAST Entertainment, also confirmed the news. They released official statements about the wedding plans and the arrangements.

Though the marriage itself was big news, the public became suspicious about the reason for this surprise wedding announcement. People were curious to know if a baby is on the way for the Crash Landing On You stars. A representative reportedly affirmed that it is a groundless rumor and there is no premarital pregnancy, according to KBIZoom.

"They simply propose to each other and get married, there is no premarital pregnancy", the media outlet quoted the industry insider.

Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin Wedding Plans

Shortly after the Thirty-Nine actress announced her marriage with the Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin, her agency released an official statement. The record label revealed that the couple would exchange wedding vows in March. It will be a private event due to the current pandemic situation, the agency explained.

"As revealed on SNS, actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin will become partners in the future. The two have continued to receive warm support and interest from many people and will hold a wedding in March in Seoul. As it is a difficult time for both the actor and the actress due to the pandemic, they decided to hold a private event with both sides' parents and acquaintances", MST Entertainment stated.

Meanwhile, VAST Entertainment also released an official statement about the marriage of Hyun Bin and Ye Jin. The agency stated that the wedding would be held at an undisclosed location in Seoul due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Here is the Complete Statement: