Son and Grandson of Former Red Sox Star George Scott Found Dead in Horrific Murder-Suicide Four Years after Child's Mom Mysteriously Disappeared

The son of a former Major League Baseball star was found dead alongside his son in an apparent murder-suicide. George Scott III, 53, the son of former Red Sox first baseman George Scott was found dead at his New Bedford home after 8 am on Friday after police received a request to conduct a wellness check, according to the Boston Globe.

When police entered the house, they found Scott and his 8-year-old son Dante Hazard dead, with their bodies lying on the ground. Scott's death comes just two weeks after authorities searched his home in connection with the 2019 disappearance of the mother of his eight-year-old son.

Tragic Murder-Suicide

Police said Scott appeared to have killed his son with a sharp object before committing suicide, according to WCVB. "Mr. Scott, who is believed to have killed the boy before taking his own life, was living at the Phillips Road home with the boy," Gregg Miliote, a DA spokesperson, told The Globe.

"We are awaiting the medical examiner's confirmation of these and other details," Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III's office said in a statement.

According to DA Thomas Quinn, they collected six knives from the site as evidence.

Miliote confirmed that Scott is the son of former all-star Red Sox first baseman George Scott, who spent 9 seasons in Boston in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the 1990s, the younger Scott tried his hand at professional baseball as well, playing for a number of minor league teams.

"One of the best athletes I've ever seen," Scott III said of his father. "He could have got drafted by the NBA and the NFL. Baseball was the 'least best' sport he played. He was definitely a legend."

According to Courtney Colombo, 34, who has lived next to Scott's house with her boyfriend since 2020 told the outlet that Scott has been a friendly neighbor. She claimed that she would sometimes see Dante playing outdoors.

"I was shocked to hear what happened," she said. "I was not expecting this. I just feel bad for the boy, he didn't deserve any of that."

Mystery Before and After Deaths

According to the Boston Globe, the 8-year-old youngster is the son of Lisa Hazard, who went missing in March 2019. Scott was listed as a person of interest in connection with her disappearance, according to a Bristol County DA spokesperson.

Quinn stated, referring to both cases, "This, obviously, is a tragic situation that may be a development in the case, but we've got to review the evidence in this case."

The district attorney's office had just two weeks earlier carried out a search warrant at the same residence.

Hazard was last seen on March 5, 2019, after leaving her mother's house in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to a Facebook page set up to find her.

"This group was created in hopes that it will provide more information on Lisa and get her back home. It is very unlike of her to not contact her family, especially her son who is her whole world," the page said.

In 2019, family members said that Hazard was sober from drug addiction but had been unstable.

"She started missing important dates, like my mom's birthday or her son's birthday or Mother's Day, and that's really uncharacteristic of Lisa because she has always been all about the family, especially her son," her brother Steven told NBC 10 last October.

Scott III was last seen in 2021 when he was introducing an NFT collection that included his father, a Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member.

George "Boomer" Scott, who passed away in 2013, was a three-time all-star and eight-time gold-glove winner in his 14-year career from 1966 to 1979. He is a Red Sox Hall of Fame member.