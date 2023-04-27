Marly Rivera: ESPN Fires MLB Reporter for Calling Fellow Journalist 'F***ing C**t' Over Interview With Aaron Judge

ESPN national baseball reporter Marly Rivera has been fired by the network after an incident before the start of the Yankees-Angels game last week. According to reports, Rivera called another reporter a "f**king c**t" over a disagreement about an interview last Tuesday at Yankees Stadium in New York City.

The insult was directed toward Ivon Gaete as the two journalists were both trying to interview Aaron Judge, the New York Post reported. In addition to serving as an analyst for MLB playoff games on ESPN Radio, Rivera has covered the Home Run Derby and certain "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcasts from the dugout.

Only Way to Discipline

The now-former ESPN employee called her fellow reporter a "f***ing c**t" during the argument when Gaete, who also wanted to talk with the Yankees captain, ignored Rivera. The incident was caught on camera and Rivera was fired following a swift investigation.

Rivera admitted using the remark in a statement to The New York Post, but she said her firing was not warranted.

Rivera claimed that she scheduled a meeting with the Yankee captain and that Gaete continuously disregarded her attempts to inform him of the meeting. She claimed she also tried to apologize after the recording of the episode but was rebuffed by Gaete.

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have," Rivera told the outlet.

"There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements."

The Post received confirmation from ESPN that Rivera had left the organization. "She no longer works here," ESPN told outlet in a statement.

End of the Road

Gaete is a freelance journalist and the wife of MLB's vice president of communications, John Blundell. According to reports, Blundell and Rivera have clashed over the years.

It is not known if Blundell has a role to play in Rivera's ouster from ESPN.

Gaete was on assignment for Tokyo Broadcasting with Shohei Ohtani in town.

Blundell and Rivera have had disagreements on various issues over the years, which, in Rivera's opinion, is what caused this episode to blow up and resulted in her firing.

Rivera had been with ESPN for 13 years, covering MLB with a focus on the New York Yankees. She worked for ESPN Deportes as well as the English-language platforms as a writer and on-air personality.

Being bilingual gave her a unique viewpoint when chatting to Latin athletes during the telecasts.