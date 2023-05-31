How Did John Forsyth Die? Missouri ER Doctor Who Vanished Three Days after Proposing His Fiance Found Dead in Lake as Brother Suspects Foul Play

The Missouri ER doctor and father of eight who went missing last week, three days after proposing was found dead on Tuesday, according to his brother. Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was reported missing on May 21, after failing to show up for his 7 p.m. shift at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, an Ozarks hamlet of roughly 3,000 people.

On the day John vanished, he told his new fiancÃ©e that he would see her in "a little bit" but he never returned. His brother Richard Forsyth said authorities found his body in northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. Richard, however, claimed that there was foul play involved in John's mysterious disappearance and death.

Found Dead After Vanishing

A devastated Richard Forsyth said, "My brother is dead. He's been found. We're in shock. I suspect foul play." Richard said the family is expecting more details from a detective on Wednesday.

"He wouldn't miss a shift even if his eyeballs were hanging out of their sockets. He's punctual in the extreme," Richard told Fox News Digital. "It was an immediate red flag."

According to Captain James Smith of the Cassville Police Department, Forsyth's body was found in Benton County, Arkansas, and will be formally identified after an autopsy.

John Forsyth's unlocked car was found on May 21 after he failed to show up for his afternoon shift at Mercy Hospital in Cassville.

Richard said that John has been employed at the same hospital for 15 years and has never missed or been late for work.

According to Cassville Police Det. Stuart Lombard, the last person to hear from John Forsyth, who co-founded a cryptocurrency with his brother, may have been his fiancÃ©.

They were texting around 7 am when John told his fiance that his shift was done and that he would see her "a little bit later." Then, according to Lombard, he abruptly stopped answering.

The doctor was seen on video surveillance making his way to his luxury RV, where he stayed in the hospital parking lot while working shifts.

Suspicious Death

John Forsyth's passport, wallet, two phones, RV, and car keys, according to Richard Forsyth, were all still inside the Infiniti when he disappeared. Richard referred to Forsyth's decision to leave the RV unlocked, along with his laptop and two other smartphones, as being "very uncharacteristic."

Lombard said that despite a canine and ground search of the 90-acre park surrounding the leisure center by police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other agencies had found nothing.

According to Richard, his brother got engaged, just three days before going missing and a few days after formally divorcing his first wife.

Richard also said that his ex-wife received around $19,000 per month in alimony and child support as part of an uncontested divorce deal that was announced on May 11.

He said his brother seemed "really happy and excited" at the time of his engagement.

"Nothing seemed weird," Richard told the Daily Beast, as his son added that his father was planning to visit him in Utah, and that he "seemed very excited."