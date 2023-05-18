How Did Billy Graham Die? WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Dubbed 'Superstar' Dies Aged 79

Pro wrestling star Billy Graham, who revolutionized the on-screen characters of professional wrestlers, died on Wednesday. He was 79. The famed professional wrestler, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, died of undisclosed health issues. According to reports, Graham was dealing with multiple health problems.

News of Graham's death was broken by his fellow pro-wrestling protÃ©gÃ© Ric Flair. "The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us," Flair wrote. "THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!" The Wrestling Observer reporter Dave Meltzer later corroborated the news. Graham was famously known as the 'Superstar' and was a three-time former world champion professional wrestler.

Death of a Legend

Confirming Graham's death, Meltzer wrote, "I am so sad. My entire life, and tons of others from Flair to Hogan to Jesse to tons you wouldn't know and tons you would changed because of him. Valerie, I just wish you the best, you're a saint and more people than you know are aware of it."

Graham had been on life support in the ICU owing to multiple infections, organ failure, diabetes, and other conditions that necessitated emergency surgery earlier this month.

His wife Valerie wrote on Graham's Facebook page on Monday morning that she had refused to turn off Graham's life support when the doctors had requested it.

"Please urgent prayers are needed for my husband," she wrote on Facebook. "The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He's a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn't. God is our hope."

He was in the ICU for almost three weeks.

Graham is a three-time former world champion in professional wrestling, including a title run in the New York territory's WWWF, which later evolved into WWE, in 1977â€“1978. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT," the Iron Shiek tweeted. "THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP."

Tributes Pour In

Several big names paid tribute to Graham following the news of his death. "Superstar Billy Graham had such a charisma and love for professional wrestling. He will be greatly missed," wrote wrestling fan account Pro Wrestling Central, and shared a clip of the wrestler.

"Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!" American promoter Paul Heyman tweeted.

Graham, who was a bodybuilding friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger, entered professional wrestling in the late 1960s in Calgary with Stew Hart's Stampede Wrestling. He competed until 1987 when injuries and health problems forced him out of the ring.

Throughout his career, Graham wrestled for the AWA, WWWF, NWA, and WWF before transitioning into a commentary role.

He was dubbed the "Superstar" during his stint in the AWA

Graham defeated Bruno Samartino to win the WWWF championship in April 1977. He retained the title for nine and a half months before falling to Bob Backlund in February 1978.

Graham influenced future generations of wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, Jesse "The Body" Ventura, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Scott Steiner, and Ric Flair, among others, with his looks and charisma.

He was known for using the word "brother" in advertisements which went on to become a staple for Hogan who continued to do so throughout his professional career.

Graham, a steroid user, became a vocal opponent of drugs, particularly in the 1990s when Vince McMahon was involved in federal steroid prosecutions, which led to a breach between the two men.

Finally, the lines were patched up for his entrance into the Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife and two children.