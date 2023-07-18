Sofaa Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorcing after Seven Years of Marriage: What Went Wrong?

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage. According to reports, the couple has already separated. Sources say that the couple started growing apart after the "true versions of themselves started showing" and the divorce may have been a long time coming.

The couple, Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, announced their separation in a statement that read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Parting Ways Finally

The couple got married in Florida in 2015, but they do not have any children together. The "Modern Family," actress, who is turning 51, is currently enjoying her birthday in Italy alongside a group of friends.

However, her husband, Manganiello, is not with her on this trip, and she was spotted without her wedding ring.

According to Page Six, a source said: "SofÃ­a and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

The source also revealed that they have drifted apart due to their "different attitudes." Initially, they had bonded over their opposite personalities, but it seems that over time, these differences have led to a strain in their relationship.

The couple was last seen together in Hoboken, N.J. about a month ago when Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project "Nonnas," which also stars Vince Vaughn.

Other sources told the MailOnline.com: "Joe is a big kid, he loves playing Dungeons & Dragons, he loves wrestling, he is all about video games, superhero movies, comic books, going to concerts, huge NFL fan. He chases fun.

"He always loves being out and about and just having a good time. And then when it is time to be serious and when it is time to get to work, he turns on that part of himself, but he is always ready to live life to the fullest and go out and just be fun and have fun.

"This was immediately an attraction for Sofia who is completely the opposite, sure she loves having a good time and going out, but she is more concerned with the finer things in life, the trips, lavish dinners, being a celebrity, and everything that comes with all of that.

"She has been told her entire life she is super-hot and beautiful. It really has got to her head. She also has a temper and gets upset over stupid things very easily whereas Joe tries to let things bounce off of him and go with the flow.

"That was not really seen while they were falling in love, but then the true versions of themselves started showing and they just got annoyed with each other, choosing work over hanging out.

"Then bit by bit, they stopped wanting to be together and stopped hanging out because something so little would often trigger an attitude that would bug them, just their attitudes on everything were completely different and something like that is extremely draining for a relationship and they got to the point where it would be a good day and one thing would be said or done and they would just get upset with each other.

"It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together. When people say they will be friendly, they will, but the romance part of things is over. They grew apart from something that could have been really good," the sources told the outlet.

Split Wide Open

While enjoying her time in Capri with her best friends and embracing her best life, Vergara, who is a judge on the popular NBC show "America's Got Talent," has been sharing a series of glamorous and alluring photos on Instagram.

However, fans have noticed the absence of Manganiello, as Vergara later posted a photo to Instagram with the message: "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

One fan wrote, "Is anyone else wondering where's Joe?" while another said, "Wondering where her husband is, he hasn't shown up in any of the photos of videos."

Manganiello made headlines as well by wishing his wife a happy birthday with the simple caption "!!Feliz Cumpleaos Sofa!!!" (In Spanish, "Happy Birthday Sofa") on his personal Instagram account.

"Am I the only one who doesn't like the way it sounds? 'SofÃ­a' .... not even ' My love, My beloved wife,'" one fan commented. Another wrote: "Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare[d] to previous ones!"

As of now, there is no information regarding who will be granted custody of their beloved dog, Bubbles. Both Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello posted social media tributes to their canine companion on July 10, celebrating his 10th birthday.

The couple's relationship became public in July 2014 when they were seen together in public after going on a few secret dates the previous month.

Vergara, who was the highest-paid TV actress in 2018, officially confirmed their relationship in August 2014 during an interview with Extra.