Actress Sofia Vergara says she started losing her eyesight when she turned 40-years-old. Vergara said she refused to wear glasses because she thought she looked old, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I turned 40, 41, 42, I started losing my sight. It's the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. I was like, 'No, I'm going to hold it. I don't need them. I don't need them'," she told people.com.

Happier With The Glasses

Vergara, who has joined hands with creatives at Foster Grant to create a collection of reading and sunglasses, says she's happier with the glasses she has helped to create.

"We're going to have to use them no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you're the little grandma."

"Those little ones at the top of your nose make you look like a granny if you're reading or something. And I hate that. I prefer the ones that are bold and already a statement, not tiny little things that sit on your nose."

Reading A Lot More

The "Modern Family" actress says amid lockdown she has been reading a lot more.

"Now that I am home reading so much more, I know how important they are to so many of us.

I also know a woman wants to feel good when wearing them, wherever she is. I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully." The proceeds from sales will benefit Foster Grant's RestoringVision charity.