Sofia Vergara sure knows how to turn up the heat, even if it is with a sultry throwback snap. The Modern Family star shared a photo from when she was in her twenties.

The actress posted a gorgeous snap of herself topless at the beach. Reportedly TV star's caption read, '#tbt #miami #the 90's.' Sofia Vergara has been around Hollywood for decades but it was with Modern Family that she got her big break. The actress started off with bit parts and a TV shows that didn't last more than one season, but she kept on going and now Sofia is part of a hit TV show and is arguably a household name.

It is known that Sofia has been nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes for her performance as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC's hit show and that she is married to Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello. Vergara and Manganiello's careers have only grown since they tied the knot. But as the actress revealed to ET, it's her ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that her husband might love most about her.

"He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I'm always planning my ventures, that I'm always excited about work and about business," she gushed. "He loves that." Joe is set to play the villain Deathstroke in the upcoming Batman solo movie.

Though Ben Affleck is out as Batman, the solo Batman movie is still moving ahead. Death stroke is a formidable Batman villain with an impressive physique, Joe will have no problem with the role as a stellar physique is something that both Joe and Sofia have in common. You can check out the pic here: