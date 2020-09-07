America's Got Talent Judge Sofia Vergara recently shared a couple of throwback pictures on her official Instagram page, grabbing the attention of millions of her social media fans. Well, the reality show diva looks just the same today as she did in the '90s. In the pictures she posted on her Instagram, Vergara is seen wearing a sizzling two-piece white swimsuit and a hot revealing black monokini in which she looked stunning and flawlessly beautiful. she flaunted her hot curves in the tiny outfit which has left fans wanting more.

Well, the 'American's Got Talent' judge lit up her social media page by sharing the smoking hot bikini look on Throwback Thursday. Her geotag on her latest Insta update also revealed that the hot photos were clicked in Miami beach. What she didn't tell us is how would she look if she donned a similar outfit today. Not only in stunning evening gowns, but the diva looks smoking in hot monokinis, bikinis and every outfit she rocks while modelling.

The Colombian-born actress flaunted her hourglass figure and perfect curves in the eye-popping photos with ease and perfection. Surprisingly, the 48-year-old 'Modern Family' star appears as if she isn't ageing a day, unlike the rest who are struggling with the pandemic inside the house.

While she made headlines for her 20-year-old stunning bikini shots, the American actress also got entangled into the controversy over Ellen DeGeneres' show's toxic work environment lately. However, Sofia Vergara shunned all allegations and said that she isn't a part of that. A video of Sofia Vergara appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2015 has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, what appears is Ellen DeGeneres mocking Sofia Vergara's accent which drew much criticism as the AGT judge originally belongs from Colombia. Many claimed that DeGeneres was being racist.

Check out the beautiful photos of AGT judge Sofia Vergara here