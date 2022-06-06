Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday at Windsor Castle on June 4.The senior royals were noticeably absent from the informal garden party and only wished Lilibet via social media.

The event was attended by grandchildren of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips with their kids. As they are not HRHs, their presence was very uncontroversial.

The 96-year-old monarch did not attend the birthday party of her great-granddaughter and namesake as she was experiencing some "discomfort" on the first day of the Jubilee celebrations. Her majesty also could not participate in the national service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, for the same reason.

However, the two met each other for the first time in a private meeting on Thursday after Trooping the Color ceremony.

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal couple with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte had been in Wales at the Cardiff Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were meeting the performers and crew involved in the special Jubilee Celebration Concert that took place on the castle grounds, the Daily Beast reported.

Prince Charles was also occupied with leading tributes to his mother for her 'lifetime of selfless service' at a Platinum Jubilee concert outside the Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Markle with their children, Archie and Lilibet had returned to the UK for participating in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, since their dramatic exit from the royal family in 2020.

As per the Sun, sources revealed that the birthday party had no formal entertainment but was very "relaxed" and "casual."

"It was a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time. And as her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day," the source said.

The strained family relations of the royals appeared to be dominating the 4-day Jubilee celebrations. According to the Daily Express, the royal watchers believe that Harry and Meghan might be planning a christening ceremony for little Lilibet at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

"That would be great but also would that then be taking away the spotlight from the Queen, I'm kind of hoping in a way that she isn't christened because I think it will take everything away," said Royal commentator Pandora Forsyth.