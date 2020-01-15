The brief yet explosive romance that happened between model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson came to a close recently according to sources.

The SNL comedian who has built a reputation as a 'lady's man' in the industry after dating the likes of singer Ariana Grande and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, Davidson's path crossed the model in October of 2019.

The pair quickly became an item and received tons of attention from the media regarding their union. A source speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife said, "Kaia and Pete broke up sometime last week".

Kaia first fueled breakup rumours

The sad news comes after Kaia first fueled breakup rumours when she went on a trip solo with friends this past weekend. Since the former partners usually seemed thrilled to be in each other's presence, the news of their split came as a surprise to everyone else.

A couple of weeks ago, Kaia's famous parents were seen having an intense conversation outside of her New York City apartment and it was revealed that they were concerned about Pete.

Neither has come out with a statement addressing their split, however, the proof is in the pudding with Davidson entering a treatment facility and sources say he is "taking a break to work on his mental health," according to E! News.

Pete appeared in an Alexander Wang fashion campaign video

The actor/comedian appeared in an Alexander Wang fashion campaign video released on January 12, but it didn't mention Kaia. Kaia, whose mother is supermodel Cindy Crawford and Pete Davison were first spotted together when they went on a lunch date at Sadelle's in New York City on October 23.

Later that same day, Pete was also spotted leaving Kaia apartment which sent the dating rumour swirling. Since then, they have been out multiple times, including a night out for a concert at Webster Hall on November 19 and at a beach in Miami, FL, where they were spotted passionately locking lips.

"What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her... She cares about Pete and wants him to get better," the insider said. Whatever happens, sources say there not being any 'bad blood' between the former lovers.