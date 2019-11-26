Ariana Grande surely knows how to slay like a boss even in the most embarrassing situations. The 7 Rings singer, who was in Florida for her Tampa concert, tripped and fell on stage while performing to one of her songs. Thankfully, one of her dancers saved her in the nick of time.

Ariana Grande tumbles during performance

Ariana was walking on a table in thigh-high boots when she stumbled and lost her balance. Luckily, one of her backup dancers caught her and lifted the pop star back on the stage. The singer laughed it off and continued performing on the stage. One Grande fan shared a video of the incident, writing, "SHE FELL ON BEAT I HAVE TEARS."

After the show, Grande retweeted the video and wrote, "oh my. at least i still made the button. i'm crying. things were going too well."

According to Tampa Bay Times, Grande addressed the crowd about the fall later and said, "Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier," she reportedly said. "I had to fall. It's been 87 shows and I haven't fallen yet, so it had to happen."

This isn't the first time Ariana has lost her balance while performing on the stage. Back in November 2018, the 26-year-old American singer stumbled while performing "Thank U, Next" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She lost her balance while stepping off a chair.

Grande's health update

Meanwhile, Ariana's Trampa Concert was scheduled for May, but Grande had to postpone due to illness. She recently took to her Instagram story to reveal to her fans that the singer hasn't been feeling her best lately.

"Hi my loves so I'm still very sick. I've been sick since the last London show. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show. I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out," Ariana wrote on Instagram.

Ariana is all set to wrap up her tour with two final performances at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 21 and 22.