Kate Beckinsale, who made her debut in Hollywood with the 1993 film Much Ado About Nothing has surprised her fans with her Red Carpet look. The actor, who has just made headlines for clapping back at a fan accusing actors of politicizing awards shows looked stunning in a deep neck white gown, which she wore to the Golden Globes 2020. The 43-year-old diva completed her look with matching accessories keeping it quite simple yet attractive to the audience.

According to reports, The Underworld actress actor shared the photo from Golden Globes 2020 award show on her official Instagram along with a caption that read, "Happy golden globes #hfpa ❤️#instyle". While several fans liked the photo, one among them wrote, "You look nice, but I don't view any of the award shows anymore since you actors politicized them, your opinions don't matter as you don't have a real-life".

Kate to play Lindy in Jolt

Soon after the comment surfaced on her official Instagram handle, Kate replied back to the fan saying, "You have the right to choose," and added a kissing face emoji. The actor further added, "I fully support you exercising it." Meanwhile, Beckinsale, who has a huge fanbase didn't have to write much to the hater as her other fans rushed to support her response. One of the fans wrote, "If you have nothing good to say then this person should stay off your post."

On the work front, Kate is all set to be seen playing the character Lindy in the upcoming 2020 film Jolt. The film is directed by Tanya Wexler while its screenplay has been penned by Scott Wascha. Jolt apart from Kate Beckinsale stars an ensemble cast including Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci, Laverne Cox, and Jai Courtney. Backed by David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark, Robert Van Norden, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, the release date of the film is yet a secret.