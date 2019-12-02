Pete Davidson made fans sign $1 Million NDA ahead of his shows

If the multiple reports doing round in the media are to be believed then be ready to sign a whopping $1 million non-disclosure agreement before you can see The 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson perform.The news came to fore when one of the fans Stacy Young who was eager to his performance in San Francisco posted screenshots of NDA she received on Facebook.

"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a non disclosure agreement. In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking," she began the lengthy post.

Social networking

"It also authorises them to confiscate (including seize & destroy the contents of) any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs," she continued.Besides the NDA, attendees were reportedly asked to put their phones and smartwatches in secure pouches for the duration of the show.

However, it is not the confiscation of electronic devices but the NDA that that has annoyed Young."I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don't want their routines rebroadcast, but it's rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it," wrote further. "Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"

As per Consequence of Sound, that first shared the news, the comedian has been reportedly asking fans to sign NDAs since at least November 7, during his Minneapolis comedy show. And it doesn't appear like they're going away any time soon.

Sign NDA or no show

According to Young's screenshots on Facebook, it looks like fans who don't sign the NDA will not get to see show. However, they will allegedly receive a full refund if they do not sign the documents. The comedian is yet to address fans about the alleged NDA.