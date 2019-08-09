SM Entertainment recently announced the debut of a brand new K-pop band from their ever expanding roster of stars. The company has released more details about their newest offering SuperM!

Reportedly, "Super" refers to the impressive synergy of the talented artists, while "M" in the group's name stands for "matrix" and "master." Lee Soo Man will be in charge of producing for the group, which will promote in both Korea and the United States.

SM Entertainment had previously confirmed its plans for the debut of a new boy group consisting of members of SHINee, EXO, and NCT. The entertainment company made its plans clear on August 7 when it held an official presentation in Los Angeles to unveil their upcoming collaboration group.

Named SuperM, the group will consist of SHINee's Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT members Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas.

SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man announced that SuperM will make their official debut in the United States this October and that the group will be focusing on overseas promotions. The agency has not yet disclosed whether SuperM will also be promoting within Korea.

It is known that SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. is South Korea's largest entertainment company. It was founded in 1995 by Lee Soo-man and it is the go-to place for K-pop, the entertainment behemoth has developed and popularized numerous K-pop stars with huge global fandoms. After launching a multitude of K-pop bands to global fame and acclaim, we'll have to wait and see what SM has in store for us with SuperM.