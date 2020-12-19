Cooking show The Paikfather, Show! Music Core, The Manager, How Do You Play, Crossline, and Budding into the Wild will not be telecast this weekend. Yes, after a MBC staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the Variety shows have been cancelled their broadcasts this weekend.

According to a report on Naver website, although most of the people from these shows have not come in contact with the infected person, the channel decided to cancel the shows in order to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

After disinfection procedures at MBC is completed and the test results of the people are out, the programming will resume. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in South Korea are on the rise. For the first time since the first case was reported in South Korea, the country has registered 1000+ cases for the third consecutive day.

According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the confirmed cases in the country as on Friday stands at 47,515.

However, there is no need for the fans to get disappointed as we give you the list of Netflix's TV series which can be watched this weekend in case if you have not watched it, yet.

Private Lives

Nam Jun hyuk-directed Private Lives is a TV series. It stars Seohyun, Go Kyung-pyo, Kim Hyo-jin, Kim Young-min and Tae Won-seok. The story is all about swindlers uncovering a sinister surveillance scheme by the government and a greedy corporation.

Start-Up

Oh Choong-hwan's Start-up stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na. It revolves around young entrepreneurs with big dreams compete for success and love in Korea's high-tech industry.

The School Nurse Files

Lee Kyoung-mi's The School Nurse Files is based on Chung Serang's award-winning novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-young. It stars Jung Yu-mi and Nam Joo-hyuk. It is about a nurse with an unusual gift to see human desires, feelings, and spirits that exist in the form of "jellies" and how she protects the students from the monsters only that she can see.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Go Ara, Lee Jae-wook and Kim Joo-hun's Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is directed by Kim Min-kyeong. The story revolves around a riches-to-rags pianist and a warm-hearted multi part-time worker.

Was it Love?

Kim Do-hyung's Was it Love? Has Song Ji-hyo, Son Ho-jun, Song Jong-ho, Kim Min-joon, Koo Ja-sung and Kim Da-som in the leads. Four men appear in a single mother's life. How she rediscovers her love and herself form the crux of the storyline.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Park Shin-woo's It's Okay to Not Be Okay is romantic series in which Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young play the leads. It is about how two different personalities healing each other's emotional wounds.