Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno' Ellen Page announced himself as a transgender on Tuesday and changed his name to Elliot Page. The 33-year-old actor took to social media to make the announcement and said that it was long-pending decision and he feels happy to have finally revealed his true identity.

"Hi friends," he wrote on a variety of social media platforms, "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." The actor also said that his decision to come out as a transgender came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

A Bold Decision

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," wrote the Canadian-born Page, who has recently starred in Netflix superhero series 'The Umbrella Academy'. Page's decision to announce himself as trans wasn't impulsive but quite a difficult and well-though out move. The actor also spoke of his fear in opening up about his sexuality and highlighted the difficulties faced by less privileged people who have done the same.

He also thanks several people along with the entire LGBT community for helping him arrive to the decision. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place," he wrote.

Page, who is one of the most prominent starts in Hollywood today, got his breakthrough in 2005 thriller 'Hard Candy' before finding international acclaim in 'Juno', a hit comedy about a teenage girl who decides to proceed with her unwanted pregnancy and find adoptive parents for her unborn child. His performance also won him an Oscar nomination that year.

A New Beginning

The announcement also marks a new beginning for Page, who will now be known as Elliot instead of Ellen. With the announcement Page joins a small list of prominent Hollywood transgender figures such as 'The Matrix' series writer-directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, 'Transparent' creator Joey Soloway and actor Laverne Cox.

While making the announcement Page also highlighted how the trans community has often been target of politicians who "criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist," as well as influential public figures who use "a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community."

However, social media users immediately applauded Page's decision and subsequent announcement. "So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot!" tweeted Netflix.

Hours later, Netflix announced that that Page's character in 'The Umbrella Academy' would not change gender in future episodes, and that they were in the process of updating the credits and metadata of Page's back catalogue of films which screen on the streaming service.

Other stars who congratulated Page were Mark Ruffalo. "Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it," he tweeted. LGBTQ charity GLAAD called Page "remarkable" and "an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people."

Page came out as gay in 2014 while delivering a Valentine's Day speech. In 2018, he married dancer Emma Portner and the announcement now marks a new beginning for the star.