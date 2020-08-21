South Korea has reported fresh cases of COVID-19 and the entertainment industry is one of the worst-hit work places. Recently, actors Seo Sung Jong, Hee Dong Won, Kim Won Hee who had visited their respective film sets have tested positive, resulting in halting of the filming of their dramas.

According to Koreaboo, due to COVID-19 situation, at least seven dramas have suspended filming. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of actors and crew and staff. All involved with these seven dramas have been asked to undergo the test and are spending time self quarantining.

Most of the staff works for multiple productions simultaneously. It was reported that cast members of the musical Jjambbong too take part in multiple productions. But the matter of concern is that 15 of the 39 cast members of Jjambbong tested positive, reported Koreaboo. This has made the productions they had visited recently take the decision of halting the programs temporarily.

Here is a list of seven dramas for which filming has been stopped due to COVID-19:

1. Private Lives

The drama Private Lives being aired on JTBC was halted due to one of its staff member, who had worked in another drama set that reported a COVID-19 positive case. Cast of Private Life, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo, along with other cast and crew members have been asked to get tested for COVID-19.

2. Run On

Run On is JTBC's second drama to have halted filming. Run On stars Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung. In a similar case to Private Life, a staff member working on the set was reported to be at the filming set of a different drama that has a person tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Just Comedy

Just Comedy is also being aired on JTBC and also asked to halt shooting as one of their cast members, Oh Man Seok had come in contact with actor Heo Dong Won, who tested positive for COVID-19. Oh Man Seok has also acted in dramas Taxi's MC, and Crash Landing On You.

4. More Than Friends

More Than Friends, starring Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, and Kim Dong Jun is the fourth drama being aired on JTBC to halt filming. The decision was taken as actress Kim Hee Jung has come in contact with Kim Won Hae who has attested positive for COVID-19.

5. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Actor Heo Dong Won tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He was acting in the KBS drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol starring starring Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook. Currently, the cast and crew along with protagonist Go Ara are in self-quarantine and also got tested for COVID-19. The test results are awaited.

6. To All The Guys Who Loved Me

To All The Guys Who Loved Me, currently being aired on KBS, was scheduled to telecast its last episode on August 25. But the drama is now forced to halt filming as Seo Sung Jong, who had taken part in the filming on August 14, tested positive for COVID-19. The drama starring Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min is likely to postpone airing of its last episode.

7. Start-Up

Start-Up is a tvN drama starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy. The filming had to be halted as actress Seo Yi Sook was said to have come in contact with actor Heo Dong Won who has tested positive. Both the actors filmed together for another KBS drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.