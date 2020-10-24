Star-studded upcoming movie Wonderland is likely to be released in the international streaming platform Netflix. The streaming platform is also said to have reacted to the news and confirmed that the project is in talks to be aired through Netflix, but final decision is still pending.

Wonderland stars Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik in main roles. It is a highly anticipated sci-fi movie and if talks are successful, people across the world can watch the movie. However, the movie will not be released on Netflix in South Korea and China as the production house is planning for theatrical release of the movie in South Korea first.

The movie will be released in China on a different streaming platform as Netflix is not available in China. The movie is set for April 2021 release in South Korea.

Wonderland Plot

Wonderland movie tells the story of a simulated universe that uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence. This is a world where people can meet and communicate with their loved ones whom they have lost, or are not able to interact in the real world.

Popular actress Bae Suzy [While You Were Sleeping, Start-Up drama and Ashfall movie fame] plays the role of a girl who is in love with Park Bo Gum [Encounter, Record of Youth dramas and Coin Locker Girl movie fame], who is in coma in the real world. After waiting for a while for his to wake up, Suzy decides to reunite with him in the Wonderland when he doesn't respond to treatment.

The Goblin star Gong Yoo plays the role of a man in his 40s who misses his wife Tang Wei dearly. Their son too can't forget his mother and both father and son set out to Wonderland to reunite with Wei. Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik work as mediators in the Wonderland and help Suzy reunite with Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo to meet his wife Wei. Wonderland is being directed by Kim Tae Yong of Late Autumn, You Are More Than Beautiful fame.

Gong Yoo – Park Bo Gum Seobok December Release

It can also be noted that Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi have worked together previously in movies Silenced (2011), Train to Busan (2016), and in Kim Ji-young: Born 1982 (2019). Gong Yoo in fact has been busy with movies and his movie Seobok also starring park Bo Gum is all set to have a theatrical release in December.

The trailer of Seobok has been released and is winning praises by the audience. Seobok is about a former intelligence agent Ki Hun played by Gong Yoo confidentially transferring Seobok played by Park Bo Gum, first successful human clone. The story is expected to gain pace and become interesting as several wicked forces go on a hunt for Seobok and Ki Hun carries out the final and most crucial mission of his life.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri starrer movie Space Sweepers is also said to be in talks with Netflix for worldwide release. Recently, survival thriller movie ALIVE starring Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye was released on Netflix and received tremendous response from the international audience.