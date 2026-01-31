Singapore: Three People Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on SLE

Three men were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle traffic accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday, January 30.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that they were alerted to the accident, which involved four cars and a tipper truck, at about 5.10 pm. The collision occurred on the SLE in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE).

Two motorists, aged 39 and 30, and a 30-year-old male passenger were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital while conscious. The 40-year-old tipper truck driver was not injured and is assisting the police with investigations.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows a black hatchback travelling on the extreme left lane of the expressway. A tipper truck in the adjacent lane appears to veer into the hatchback's lane, causing the car to lose control and swerve across the expressway.

The hatchback is seen crashing rear-first into the side of a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) before spinning across to the extreme right lane, where it collided with the guard rails and was subsequently hit side-on by a silver sedan. The silver sedan then appears to have been rear-ended by a black multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The video also shows two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances on the opposite carriageway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). It is unclear if these were responding to the same incident or a separate accident nearby.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a post on X at 5.49 pm that there was an accident on the SLE towards the CTE, with traffic congestion stretching to Mandai Avenue.

The police investigations are still ongoing.