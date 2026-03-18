Singapore: Indian National, 36, Charged After Alleged Mid-Air Molestation of Cabin Crew

A 36-year-old Indian national has been charged in court on Tuesday, March 17, for allegedly molesting and harassing a female cabin crew member during a flight, in an incident that prompted police action upon landing at Changi Airport.

According to the police, they were alerted to the case on February 9 at about 4.27 pm on Singapore Airlines. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred while the aircraft was in flight, when the cabin crew member was serving the accused, Akash Tiwari, near his seat. During the interaction, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The crew member immediately told him to stop before moving to the galley area to prepare for landing. However, the situation escalated when the man allegedly followed her there. In the confined space of the galley, he is said to have continued harassing her by moving closer and cornering her.

Feeling threatened, the crew member raised her voice and left the area. The man allegedly followed her into the aisle and only returned to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

Upon the aircraft's arrival at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and arrested the man.

He is scheduled to be charged with offences including using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, as well as intentionally causing harassment. If convicted, he could face a jail term, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

The police said that they take a serious view of sexual offences, stressing that acts which cause alarm, distress or harassment, whether on board an aircraft or in public, will be dealt with firmly under the law.