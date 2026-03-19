Singapore Health Authority Flags Knee Pain, Weight-Loss Products After Consumers Suffer Serious Side Effects

Three people have experienced severe health complications after consuming products marketed for knee pain relief and weight loss, prompting a public warning from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 18, the regulator advised consumers to avoid four specific products, including Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm, after tests revealed they contained potent and, in some cases, banned medicinal ingredients. According to HSA, these substances can pose serious health risks when taken without proper medical supervision.

Among the concerning findings were steroids and sibutramine, a weight-loss drug that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to its link to heart attacks and strokes. The products were reportedly sold through various channels, including temporary roadside stalls as well as online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and Carousell. HSA confirmed that listings have since been removed and investigations into the sellers are ongoing.

One of the affected consumers, who had taken IM SO am and IM TOX pm as part of a slimming regimen, nearly fainted on two occasions. She also suffered from tremors, insomnia and persistent light-headedness. Despite being marketed as natural supplements made from food and botanical extracts, the products were found to contain undisclosed pharmaceutical substances. IM SO am contained sibutramine, while IM TOX pm included sennosides, a laxative that had not been declared on the label.

In another case, a woman in her 60s developed high blood pressure and gained 10 kilograms within three months of taking Ubat Angin Tulang, a product promoted for muscle strengthening and pain relief.

Laboratory analysis revealed the presence of multiple strong medicinal ingredients, including dexamethasone, a steroid that may have contributed to her rapid weight gain and elevated blood pressure. She had obtained the product through a relative, who purchased it from a makeshift stall in Jurong. Authorities later identified the seller as a Malaysian national who reportedly operates pop-up stalls across Singapore.

A third case involved a man in his 80s who consumed Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan for about a year to manage knee pain. He developed dizziness and dangerously low blood pressure and was eventually diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency. Further testing uncovered five potent medicinal ingredients in the product, including steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs, none of which were listed on the packaging. The product had been sourced from Malaysia through a relative, and HSA noted that there are currently no known local suppliers.

The authority has urged consumers who have taken Ubat Angin Tulang or Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan not to stop usage abruptly, as the presence of steroids could lead to severe withdrawal symptoms. Instead, they are advised to seek medical attention promptly. Those using IM SO am and IM TOX pm should discontinue use immediately and consult a doctor if they experience any unusual symptoms.

HSA has also issued a stern warning to sellers and suppliers, ordering an immediate halt to the distribution of these products. Offenders could face serious legal consequences, including up to two years in jail and fines of up to S$10,000.

The regulator emphasised the importance of purchasing health products from reputable sources and cautioned against trusting items that make exaggerated claims, especially when sold through informal or unverified channels.