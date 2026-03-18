Singapore: Elderly Pedestrian, 66, Dies After Bugis Accident, 55-Year-Old Driver Arrested

A 55-year-old driver was arrested following a fatal road accident in Bugis on Tuesday evening, March 17, which resulted in the death of a 66-year-old pedestrian.

The authorities said that they were informed about the incident at around 5.15 pm. The accident, involving a car and a pedestrian, took place along Bencoolen Street in the direction of Bras Basah Road.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, and the injured woman was found unconscious and was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Despite medical efforts, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also attended to another individual at the scene who sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The police confirmed that the driver involved, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently ongoing.

An image shared by a passer-by showed the aftermath of the crash, with a car seen lodged among plants outside Sunshine Plaza. Several police officers were present at the scene as the investigations continued.