Singapore: 47 Nabbed in Islandwide Raids on Entertainment Venues, Massage Parlours and Coffee Shop

A four-day multi-agency enforcement operation has led to the arrest of 47 individuals for a range of offences, the police said following coordinated actions conducted between December 3 and 6.

The operation, which involved multiple public entertainment venues, massage establishments, and residential and commercial units across several neighbourhoods, forms part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal and criminal activities.

The enforcement sweep covered areas including Orchard Road, Whampoa, Toa Payoh, Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay. It was led by the Tanglin Police Division with support from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

During operations conducted on December 3 and 4, the officers targeted illegal gambling activities in Whampoa and Toa Payoh, arresting nine men and two women aged between 59 and 88 under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

More than S$5,000 in cash and several mobile phones were seized as part of the investigation. One of the men arrested was also found carrying a knife, an offence under the Penal Code 1871.

The same period also saw joint checks at two public entertainment outlets along Orchard Road, where 26 women aged 20 to 37 were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter 1961 and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 (EFMA).

Further operations on December 5 and 6 focused on massage establishments, as well as residential and commercial premises in Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay.

These checks resulted in the arrest of nine women and one man, aged between 21 and 54, for suspected offences under the Women's Charter 1961 and EFMA. SCDF officers also assisted in inspections at several public entertainment outlets along Orchard Road.

Investigations into all 47 individuals remain ongoing as authorities continue efforts to curb unlawful activities across the island.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Cheong Chee Ming, said, "The joint operation led by Tanglin Police Division demonstrates the Police's ongoing efforts to combat illegal and criminal activities. It underscores our commitment in ensuring that the streets are safe and secure for everyone."

"We will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take strong actions against those involved in illicit activities. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," he added.