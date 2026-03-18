Singapore: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested in Tampines for Allegedly Insulting Religion with Offensive Note and Pork

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in an act deemed offensive to another person's religion in Tampines.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 3.40 pm on March 15, after a handwritten note containing remarks offensive to Islam was discovered pasted outside a residential unit along Tampines Street 82. Alongside the note, a piece of meat, which is believed to be pork, was reportedly left at the doorstep.

The officers arrested the suspect later the same day. He is expected to be charged in court on March 18.

If convicted, the man could face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The case has drawn attention to similar incidents in recent years. In September 2025, a 61-year-old man was charged after allegedly sending a parcel containing pork to a mosque in Serangoon. The envelope, addressed to Masjid Al-Istiqamah, reportedly included a note with offensive wording. Authorities had linked him to multiple related cases across the island.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, the police reiterated that they take a firm stance against actions that threaten Singapore's racial and religious harmony. They stressed that any behaviour or remarks capable of inciting ill will between different communities will be dealt with seriously under the law.