Singapore: 217 Under Investigation After Police Operation Uncovers Scams Causing Losses of Over S$7.6M

A total of 217 people are assisting the police with investigations into their suspected involvement in scam cases that are believed to have caused losses exceeding S$7.67 million.

The police said that the cases were uncovered following a two-week enforcement operation conducted between Jan 16 and 29 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, together with the seven police land divisions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 30, the police said the individuals are believed to be linked to more than 700 scam cases, including e-commerce scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams and investment scams. The group comprises 78 women and 139 men aged between 16 and 83.

They are suspected of acting as scammers or money mules, and are being investigated for offences such as cheating, money laundering and providing illegal payment services.

The police reiterated that tougher penalties have been in place since December 30. Scammers, as well as members or recruiters of scam syndicates, may face between six and 24 strokes of the cane upon conviction. Those involved in laundering scam proceeds or supplying SIM cards and Singpass credentials can face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

In addition, individuals involved in mule-related offences may have restrictions imposed on their banking services and mobile phone line subscriptions to prevent the further facilitation of scams.

The police advised members of the public to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of suspicious requests involving money or personal details. More information on scams is available at the ScamShield website at www.scamshield.gov.sg, or by calling the ScamShield helpline on 1799.