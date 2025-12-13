Singapore: 2 People Rushed to Hospital After Car Overturns Near Yishun Dam

Two women were taken to hospital after a late-night collision involving two cars near Yishun Dam on Friday, December 12.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 pm along Seletar West Link towards Seletar Road North Link, before the left turn into Seletar Club Road.

Dashcam footage of the aftermath, shared with AsiaOne, showed a dark-coloured car overturned on the road, with an orange car stopped nearby between two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances.

Several motorcycles were also seen halted near the scene, though they did not appear to be damaged.

In the video, at least three people could be seen approaching the overturned vehicle, seemingly attempting to help those inside. Emergency responders were present, and rescue efforts were underway as traffic slowed significantly.

An eyewitness, a woman in her 30s who gave her surname as Ng, said she was driving home when she came across the accident. She added that the collision caused a traffic jam that stretched back to the Central Expressway (CTE) before the exit to Seletar West Link.

Ng said she observed parts of the rescue operation at the scene. "I saw the paramedic attending to a woman. Nearby, a man was sitting on the road divider and appeared to be in shock," she told AsiaOne.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF confirmed that the accident involved two cars.

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 22, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another individual, who was assessed for minor injuries, declined hospital treatment.

The police said that a 46-year-old male driver and a 62-year-old female driver are assisting with ongoing investigations.