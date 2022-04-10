SHOCKING: Uganda Man Kills Lion with Bare Hands Before Skinning and Cooking it for Dinner

A man in Uganda has killed a lion with his bare hands in a combat to death and later skinned the animal to cook it for dinner. According to a report published in Daily Star, shocking photos of an injured black man with scratch marks on his body have emerged on the internet that reveals how the man could have wrestled with the animal in a combat that could have led to his death.

The intense wrestling between the man and lion in Uganda started after the big cat reportedly entered his home, as locals have claimed. The lion killer who name is not yet known has been photographed topless and looked severely injured in the photo that has gone viral on the internet. The man's blood can be seen seeping through his bandages.

While his injuries went unreported, graphic photo shows a he had a dislodged eye patch and scratches all over his body which leaves us to only imagine what could have been the outcome of the brutal man vs animal.

The bloody combat left the man needing bandages all over his body.