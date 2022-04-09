Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Moves 8.5 Billion SHIB to Binance Wallet Amid Announcement of Early Access to Land Bidding

A mysterious Shiba Inu whale has moved a large quantity of meme currency SHIB from an unknown address to a Binance wallet. According to data published by Etherscan, the whale has shifted a whopping 8.5 billion Shiba Inu cryptocurrency which constitutes to $208,165. Reports say that a total of 4,389,070,874 was moved by the MEV.bot in just two hours to an anonymous address.

Shiba Inu is currently the second largest meme token by market cap in the cryptocurrency space and the meme-based token is dubbed as a Dogecoin killer, which remains one of the most frequent bets whales have been making among cryptos. The crypto, which recently surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of popularity has been a top choice among cryptocurrency whales ever since SHIB spiked +360% in October 2021.

The meme token, which has a dedicated community like SHIBArmy is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrency in the market at present with a whopping 3 million supporters on its official Twitter handle.

Shiba Inu Metaverse: Early Access To Land Bid Starting Soon, Says SHIB

Shiba Inu has recently launched its own metaverse called SHIB: The Metaverse. The SHIB team had earlier announced through its blog post that the metaverse will be "one of the biggest areas within crypto for many to enjoy, while others will produce content and developers will set up shops within using it as another great resource to offer crypto communities incentivization, content, and regular royalties."

Moreover, SHIB announced on April 7, 2022 that the early access to land bidding will start soon. "Early Access Land Bid Event Starting Soon! We are excited to announce the drop is almost here. Have you locked your $LEASH or #SHIBOSHI yet?" SHIB team wrote on Twitter.

Shiba Inu Trading price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002388 down by -4.67%, which is -73.00% lower than the token's All-Time High (ATH) $0.00008845 five months ago on October 28, 2021.