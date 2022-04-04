Maxar Satellite Images Show Trench Dug into Ukraine Mass Grave Site; Graphic Photos Hint at War Crimes

Satellite images of Ukraine's Bucha town have shown a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week. Bodies were seen lying on the streets of Bucha, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv, after Russian forces left the town.

The first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on March 10, according to Maxar Technologies, which released satellite imagery of Ukraine.

Gravesite

The company revealed that the most recent coverage on March 31 shows the gravesite with an approximately 45-foot-long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church.

In Bucha, a mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top Russian troops were accused of a massacre in the town on Sunday by the Ukrainian forces. Bucha is now recaptured by the Ukrainian troops as Moscow is focusing on eastern Ukraine.

Russia is continuously being accused of severe war crimes by Ukraine. However, Moscow has denied the allegations but reports have suggested that civilians in Ukraine were tortured and killed by the Russian troops.

Bucha Streets Were Full of Dead Bodies

Streets in Bucha were full of dead civilians on Saturday and the unburied dead wore no uniforms. Ukrainians living in Bucha have revealed the horrific scenes stating that Putin's soldiers were killing civilians and they were even shooting dogs.

On Saturday, images appeared on the internet showing the dead bodies of 20 Ukrainian civilians lying in a street of Bucha, which is close to Kyiv.

Some lie face down on the pavement while others are collapsed on their backs, mouths open in a tragic testament to the horrors of Russian occupation. The hands of one man are tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Another man lies alone, tangled up in a bicycle by a grassy bank, according to CNN.

The scenes drew criticism from the Western leaders and the human rights groups with Ukraine saying that they are collecting evidence of severe war crimes done by the Russian troops during their invasion.