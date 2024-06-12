SHOCKING TWIST: Real-Estate Heir Oren Alexander Steps Down Amid Disturbing Rape Allegations

In a stunning development, one of the twin real-estate heirs accused of raping two women in Manhattan has stepped away from his company. The firm described the claims as "extremely disturbing" to its staff on Tuesday.

The alleged victims' lawyer revealed that the 36-year-old brothers, Alon and Oren Alexander, attempted to settle with one of their accusers, but she refused.

"This isn't about money," said Evan Torgan, the women's lawyer. "Rebecca Mandel, one of the plaintiffs, would give any award to support other rape victims. She wants nothing for herself."

The alleged crimes happened at the notorious party venue "Sir Ivan's Castle" in the Hamptons. Plaintiffs Mandel and Kate Whiteman claim that the twins brutally raped them in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Oren Alexander, co-founder of the brokerage firm Official, and Alon, a private security executive, are at the center of these accusations. Their lawyer, Jim Ferraro, denied the allegations, calling them a money grab. He did not comment further.

On Tuesday, Oren announced on Instagram that he would step down from Official amid the explosive lawsuits, which surfaced on Monday. The post was later deleted.

"Out of respect for our customers and colleagues, I will pause my work at Official to fight these baseless claims," Oren wrote. "I am confident that the truth will come out through a review of extensive evidence."

Official released a statement confirming Oren's temporary departure, stating that it was a mutual decision to allow the litigation to proceed without affecting the company's reputation.

Nicole Oge, a co-founder of Official, addressed staff in an internal email obtained by The Post. She acknowledged the civil lawsuits against Oren and expressed the firm's commitment to maintaining its reputation and culture.

"We believe this decision best serves our agents, clients, and the company," Oge wrote. "We trust the legal system to reach a fair conclusion."

Ferraro previously stated that the lawsuit was made public after the Alexanders refused to settle for tens of millions of dollars. He expressed confidence that evidence, including phone records and text messages, would debunk the claims.

The New York Adult Survivors Act, effective since November 2022, allowed alleged survivors to seek justice regardless of when the assaults occurred. This act enabled the lawsuits against the Alexanders, extending the filing window to March 2025.

Whiteman's alleged assault took place at "Sir Ivan's Castle," a lavish Hamptons party palace known as the "Playboy Mansion of the East Coast." She claimed the twins abducted and raped her in a large bedroom at the castle.

Mandel's alleged assault occurred in 2010 when she was 18. She met the twins at a club in the Meatpacking District, where Alon allegedly spiked her drink. The brothers then allegedly lured her to their apartment and raped her.

The Alexander twins, now living in Miami Beach, come from a real-estate dynasty led by their father, Shlomy Alexander.