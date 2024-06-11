Real Estate Heirs Oren and Alon Alexander Accused of Sexual Assault in Explosive Lawsuits

Twin real estate heirs Oren and Alon Alexander face serious accusations of sexually assaulting two women, including an incident at a Hamptons mansion known as "the Playboy Mansion of the East Coast," according to two new lawsuits filed in Manhattan.

The multimillionaire brothers are accused of harboring a deep-seated hatred toward women and committing "heinous" acts that are "atrocious and intolerable in a civilized society," the lawsuits claim. Oren, a prominent figure in the Side-backed brokerage firm Official, and Alon, an executive at a private security firm, allegedly raped one woman at "Sir Ivan's Castle" in Water Mill, Long Island, in 2012.

Court documents allege that Alon often impersonated his twin brother Oren to deceive women into agreeing to meet them. In another case, the brothers allegedly drugged an 18-year-old woman in 2010 after meeting her at a Meatpacking District club. They then took her to their apartment and assaulted her.

A lawyer for the Alexanders dismissed the allegations, labeling them as a multimillion-dollar shakedown attempt. The lawsuits were filed in March under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors to sue for assaults regardless of when they occurred. This law, initially set to expire in November 2023, was extended to March 2025, enabling the lawsuits against the Alexanders.

The lawsuits describe harrowing instances of violence, with the plaintiffs claiming that the twins took turns raping them, leaving them with lasting trauma. One of the plaintiffs, Rebecca Mandel, recounts meeting the Alexanders at a now-defunct club in 2009. She alleges that Alon spiked her drink and, along with Oren, raped her in their apartment in 2010.

Another plaintiff, Kate Whiteman, alleges that she was assaulted by the brothers in 2012 at "Sir Ivan's Castle," owned by Ivan Wilzig, who is also named in the suit for negligence. Whiteman claims that Alon dragged her into a black SUV, took her to the castle, and, along with Oren, sexually assaulted her despite her attempts to escape.

The Alexander brothers, now residing in Miami Beach, are part of a real estate dynasty led by their father, Shlomy Alexander. Their brother Tal remains uninvolved in these allegations. The Alexanders have until August 19 to respond to the lawsuit, while their legal team maintains that the accusations are unfounded and will be disproven in court.