Meghan Markle seems to have played a very important role in the alleged feud between Prince Harry and Prince William. Well, at least according to royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

Instead of exacerbating tensions, the Duchess of Sussex may have helped repair the relationship between the brothers. Royal commentator Emily Andrews noted that the royal feud was actually between Prince Harry and Prince William rather than Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. She added that the strained relationship revolved around the speed at which Harry and Meghan became involved with one another.

Now the correspondent doesn't blame any one thing for the fallout, in fact she claims a number of things were responsible for the rift between the brothers. The Royal expert told Yahoo's The Royal Box: "People had said Kate and Meghan had fallen out, that wasn't right it was the boys....They had fallen out I think over a number of things."

However, it seems a little far-fetched that something like money and status could get between two Royal Princes. But it is quite possible. "They had fallen out over money, over status, and I think there is another reason I think is part of the reason they fell out." But it seems that the feud between the brothers escalated due to heightened emotions.

"At the beginning, when Harry and Meghan were still dating, it became very obvious to William that Harry and Meghan were serious but the relationship was going very quickly. "Harry does wear his heart on his sleeve and got very defensive of Meghan and took it completely the wrong way.

"He said to William something along the lines of 'You are trying to destroy this relationship before it has even started'. The expert added, "I was told after the royal wedding that Harry and Meghan didn't see Kate and William personally for six months and they live on the same site at Kensington Palace." There could have been many reasons that the couple Sussex and couple Cambridge may not have crossed paths, but it seems highly unlikely that the two Royal couples could have avoided each other for as long as six months.

"Somebody told me it was actually Meghan who had tried to make peace between Harry and William," said Mas. Andress. Well we have to say that the brothers seem to be handling their feud remarkably well, at least in public.