Shocking Moment Security Guard is Shot in Back of Head While Trying to Break Up Brawl During High School Football Game in Utica [WATCH]

A security guard was shot in the back of the head during a brawl at a high school football game in New York on Saturday. This shocking incident took place when the security guard tried to intervene in a fight during the last quarter of the game in Utica, around 4 pm on Saturday.

Video footage shows around 12 people brawling in a brawl in a parking lot near Thomas R. Proctor High School, and suddenly, two gunshots rang out. One of the two security guards who made an effort to separate the fighting parties was hit by one of the stray bullets and fell to the ground.

Near-Fatal Encounter

The injured security officer was immediately transported to the hospital, and the police took a teenage suspect into custody in connection with the incident.

Just before the shooting occurred, the group involved in the violence had been denied entry to the nearby Binghamton High School, where a varsity game was being played.

It's worth noting that the stadium had metal detectors in place, but the security guard had turned the group away without prior knowledge of the presence of firearms.

"He suspected that something wasn't right with this group and he refused to lead into the stadium," Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said.

Williams said that a motive for the shooting had not yet been determined, but there is a possibility it could be related to gang activity.

The unidentified security guard was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Horror During Football Game

A lone gunman was responsible for the shooting, and a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested, facing multiple weapons charges and an attempted murder charge.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, with law enforcement seeking to interview all those who were present at the game during the incident.

This incident is the most recent occurrence of violence at high school football games.

Just last week, a tragic incident took place during halftime at a Louisiana high school football game, resulting in the death of one student and injuries to a woman due to a shooting.

In that tragic incident, an 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being the one who fired the weapon.

Additionally, there was another tragic incident last month during an Oklahoma football game, where a 16-year-old lost his life when a barrage of bullets was fired from the stands, causing panic among players and spectators who fled for safety.