Tennessee Teacher Accused of Befriending Minor Boys on Social Media, Then Sending Them Explicit Photos and Inviting Them Over for Sex

A Tipton County, Tennessee, elementary school teacher was arrested on Friday following allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was charged with rape of a child and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

McCommon Befriended Victims Through Video Games, Interactions on Social Media

McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher at Challenger Academy, was suspended without pay on Aug. 24 after a parent came forward with allegations, district leadership said.

According to the Covington Police Department, multiple juvenile victims have come forward stating that they became friends with their former teacher, then began playing video games and interacting with her on social media. She then allegedly sent inappropriate photographs to these juveniles and requested sexual relations with the victims.

McCommon Accused of Having a Sexual Encounter with a Child Under 12 at Her Home

McCommon is accused of having a sexual encounter with a boy age 12 years or under at her home in 2021, according to Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. "It is unbearable. It's unspeakable and it's 100 percent preventable. I think that's why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay," said Chief Turner.

During the investigation, McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students, Covington Police said. There has been no evidence found that any of the allegations occurred on any school campus.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office detectives began working with the Covington Police detectives after receiving information regarding a juvenile who was exposed to the same allegations within the county.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and determining victims in the case according to Covington Police. They say that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected. McCommon could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. She is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.