Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Sparks Outrage after Kissing World Cup Football Star Jenni Hermoso on the Mouth During Trophy Presentation [WATCH]

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, is facing severe criticism for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's 1-0 World Cup final win against England in Sydney on Sunday evening. The kiss, which was delivered on stage during the formal post-match ceremony, was caught on camera and led to widespread criticism on social media.

While the celebrations continued for hours in the locker room, Hermoso was playfully questioned about the odd kiss and jokingly teased. In response, she quipped with laughter and smiles during an Instagram live and said, "Hey, but I didn't like that!"

The Big Shock

Following their victory over the Lionesses at Stadium Australia, the triumphant Spanish team stepped onto the podium to receive their gold medals from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Distinguished figures, including Queen Letizia, dressed in red to show her support for the team, extended their congratulations to Spanish star Jenni Hermoso and her teammates. Queen Letizia warmly embraced the players, acknowledging their victory.

Rubiales was also present on the stage but his actions, moments later, left everyone shocked.

Rubiales first threw his arms around striker Jenni Hermoso, giving her a firm hug and whispering into her ear. He then suddenly put both his hands on the back of her head and kissed her on the lips.

After the match, Hermoso was questioned about the embrace by Spanish TV station La 1. She appeared slightly uneasy and said, "Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that."

Hermoso reiterated the same sentiment when asked about it during a livestream on her Instagram from Spain's dressing rooms.

The footage of the kiss has gone viral online since it was broadcasted, with some fans expressing strong criticism toward Rubiales' actions.

"The behaviour of Rubiales on that podium was absolutely grim. Highly highly inappropriate!" wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote: "This is just awful, there's absolutely nothing justifying Rubiales behaviour."

Another outraged person expressed their strong disapproval regarding the conduct of a prominent figure within Spanish football. He emphasized their discontent with the situation and wrote: "The concerning fact here is the nonchalant manner Rubiales behaves towards Hermoso. The FA president does this on the biggest stage of the sport with royalty and officials near him, surrounded by cameras. Very disturbing, and frankly, concerning."

Spoiling the Mood

Hermoso, 33, is one of the most popular players in women's football worldwide, boasting a career that spans nearly two decades. Her success has been evident at top Spanish football clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Rayo Vallecano.

In addition to her domestic achievements, Hermoso has graced the rosters of prominent European teams like Tyreso in Sweden and Paris Saint-Germain.

Her current affiliation lies with Pachuca, a Mexican team, reflecting her international prowess.

Throughout her illustrious career, Hermoso has clinched a total of seven Spanish league titles with three separate clubs. This impressive track record also includes securing eight club trophies.

Notably, she was a pivotal player in Barcelona's triumph in the 2021 Champions League, contributing to the team's victory.

After her side won the women's World Cup final today, Queen Letizia of Spain couldn't help but join in the festivities.

The gorgeous queen, 50, was shown on camera leaping for excitement with her daughter Infanta Sofa, 16, and the victorious football players while wearing a scarlet trouser suit in honor of her team, the Rojas, which means red.

Letizia, who traveled to Sydney to support the team, before the kickoff said, "It's a joy and it's exciting to be here to support the Spanish Football team. They are already champions."

In the match played in Sydney on Sunday, Spain secured a final 1-0 victory, courtesy of Olga Carmona's goal in the first half. However, Sarina Wiegman's team achieved their best-ever second-place finish.

Emotional scenes unfolded on the Australian pitch as tearful players were comforted following their heart-wrenching defeat. Despite the agony of the loss, their performance captivated countless fans across the nation, drawing in millions of viewers.

The Lionesses, whose hopes were ultimately dashed by Olga Carmona's early goal, were given a glimmer of hope when Mary Earps, who had earned the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper, executed an outstanding penalty save.