Zach Bryan: Country Music Star Arrested in Oklahoma on Obstruction Charges, a Month after Scoring First No.1 Album

Country music star Zach Bryan has been arrested and booked into jail on an obstruction of investigation charge. He was arrested in Vinita by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and later booked at the Craig County jail at 6:42 pm, according to online jail records. His face is expressionless in his mug shot.

It is unclear what exactly led to his arrest. However, Bryan, a resident of the Sooner State, claimed in a statement published on social media that his "emotions got the best of me." "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," he wrote.

Arrested but Reason Unclear

He was later released after he posted bond. "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around," he continued.

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

The Craig County sheriff's office was contacted by multiple news outlet but the exact reason behind his arrest still remains unclear. TMZ was first to report the news of his arrest.

Just last month, Bryan released his self-titled album, featuring his inaugural No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "I Remember Everything," a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves.

Originally from Oologah, Oklahoma, the singer-songwriter gained popularity after he started sharing his music on YouTube. One of his songs, "Heading South," which recounts his experiences serving in the US Navy, gained widespread attention and eventually went viral, making him a star overnight.

Star Behind the Bars

In 2019, Bryan launched his debut album, "DeAnn," followed by "Elisabeth" in 2020. He took a major step in his career by releasing his first major-label album, "American Heartbreak," just last year.

Additionally, in 2021, he achieved a milestone by making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. This year, he received the prestigious Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year, further solidifying his rising status in the country music scene.

Earlier on Thursday, Bryan shared a post on his Instagram Story of his dog in the car with farmland in the background.

"On the road again," the post read. "Gonna go see the birds win."

Bryan is known for his avid support of the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's worth noting that the team is scheduled to play their season-opening game against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts this weekend.

While there is speculation that Bryan may have been driving to the city for the game at the time of his arrest, the information has not been officially confirmed.