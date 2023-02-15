Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Draws Flak For 'The Climate Book' After Twitter Asks 'How Many Trees Were Cut?'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's book 'The Climate Book' ran into controversy after social media users blamed her for environmental crises by coming up with a physical book instead of an e-book. The book is a collection of over 100 essays from herself, scientists, historians, economists, and journalists about the ongoing climate crisis.

Thunberg's Book delves Deeper into Climate Crisis

The book is divided into five parts including; How Climate Works, How Our Planet is Changing, How It Affects Us, What We've Done About It and What We Must Do Now.

Speaking to NPR, Thunberg said that she was motivated to publish her book as it was difficult to find a source where one could actually read and go in depth on the issues pertaining to climate. "Because people often ask me, like, "Where can I read? What can I read? What can I watch? I want to get more engaged with the climate crisis. I want to become an activist. I want to learn. But I don't know where to start." So this is a very good place to start. I think it covers a lot of issues concerning the climate crisis. So it's not just a one-sided story," she said.

In a post made on Twitter, Thunberg wrote, "I'm so pleased to share that The Climate Book is now available in the USA and Canada! I have gathered the wisdom of over one hundred contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster."

"This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry and much further still. Thank you for your support! I will not earn money from this book as my copyright belongs to the Greta Thunberg Foundation, so all royalties go to charity," she went on to add.

Public Fury Against Thunberg's Physical Book

Thunberg's attempt at promoting her backfired after several reminded her of the trees that were cut to publish the book.

"I feel sad for all the trees you cut down to produce this book and all that paper. Seems like a thick Book, what is the carbon footprint of this book?" tweeted a user.

"How many trees did it take to print these books? Did you offset it by planting more? Did you use sustainable beetjuice ink to print the words? Why didn't you just keep it digital? Wouldn't that have been better for the planet? So many questions..." wrote another.

"On no... thank you but I will pass. When you actually write a book then I'll think on it. Oh, buy the way...why is it a paper book...audible would have saved trees," expressed a user.

"Aren't books clearly bad for climate. The ink, the paper, the processing, the transportation seems like a clear violation of your stated beliefs... wait, is this just a money grab? Greta, you are learning I see," read a tweet.