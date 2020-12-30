A male nurse in Indonesia reportedly stripped off his personal protective equipment to have sex with a man infected with Covid-19. The patient and nurse later admitted of not being able to control their urge to have sex and decided to find a secluded place, which was the hospital's toilet. According to local media reports, the nurse has been suspended from duty.

Both the nurse and the patient are now in independent isolation after the romp in coronavirus field hospital in the country's capital Jakarta and an investigation into the shocking incident has been launched. Indonesia has a strict anti-pornography law and both the nurse and the patient, if convicted, can end up spending years in jail.

Desperate Moves

The shocking incident came to light after the desperate patient boasted of his fling with the male nurse on social media. The patient had uploaded screenshot of a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged with the nurse on his Twitter account, which went viral. The explicit messages went into detailed discussion in Indonesian about lubricants and the size of the pair's private parts.

After the post went viral both the patient and the male nurse were questioned by hospital authorities and both admitted of having sex. "It is true that there has been a suspected incident of a same-sex relationship between a health worker and a Covid-19 patient at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital," said Asep Gunawan of the National Nurses Association.

The pair admitted that they had sex in the toilet of the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta. The facility earlier had served as an Olympic village and was turned into a coronavirus quarantine facility earlier this year. The patient, who had also posted a photo of the nurse's PPE strewn across the floor as the pair got steamy, later locked his account. Authorities haven't revealed the names of the patient and the nurse.

Costly Affair

Both the nurse and the patient have now been placed in isolation in separate rooms in the hospital. Hospital authorities also ran a coronavirus test on both the men. While the patient continued to test positive, the nurse found to be negative.

However, an investigation has been launched and the nurse won't remains suspended till then. The case has been transferred to Central Jakarta Police, which is an indication that the two are likely to face severe punishment if proven guilty.

"This case has been transferred to the Central Jakarta Police. We have secured the health worker to become a witness and asked for further information," said Lt. Col. Arh Herwin of the Regional Military Command.

Officials have confirmed that they could face criminal prosecution even though the post in itself was not pornographic. Indonesia has a strict anti-pornography law and if convicted the two can each end up serving 10 years in jail.