A Michigan man has won a lawsuit against his parents for throwing out his years-long collection of porn magazines and sex toys, according o court papers filed this week. Although the amount is yet to be determined, the couple must now arrange for hefty amount to compensate their son, who is obsessed with porn.

David Werking, 42, however, had to fight for years to get justice. However, he is now happy that he can now once again start his collection of porn and sex toys from the compensation amount his parents will be paying him in the coming days.

Fighting for Justice

Werking filed the lawsuit against his parents, Beth and Paul, alleging them of throwing out his pricey collection of porn and sex toys and asking for compensation. He claimed that his years-long collection was $25,000 and the incident happened when he was living with them in Grand Haven in 2016, according to court papers filed this week.

US District Judge Paul Maloney ruled last week that Beth and Paul must now compensate or replace what he described as rare "trove of pornography" and "array of sex toys." The judge also overturned the claims of the couple that they had warned their son not to carry pornographic magazines and sex toys with him, when he moved in to stay with them in 2016.

"This defense fails on both the facts and on the law," Maloney wrote in the judgment. "Plaintiff is entitled to summary judgment." The incident happened sometime in 2017. Werking after spending a year at his parent's home shifted to Indiana. When he asked them to send his belongings, he noticed that none of the boxes contained his collection of porn and sex toys. Later, while asking them, the couple admitted of throwing out the porn mags and sex toys, the lawsuit mentions.

Justice at Last

Werking had safely kept all the porn magazines in a big container, which was never shipped to him by his parents. "Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an e-mail. Along with that they also didn't send the sex toys. Werking replied back: "You don't have to take someone else's stuff, and I would like it back, along with the sex toys... [and] 1 long container of smutty magazines."

The ugly spat between the son and the parents began from then. His parents also kept some of the porn, which they described as the "worst of the worst", in a safety-deposit box because they feared it might be illegal if they are disposed openly.

Needless to say, his parents decided to scrap the entire collection thinking their son well-being but the court ruled against the couple saying that the two were responsible for paying back their son's collection or will have to shell out a hefty amount as compensation. Werking and his parents now have until mid-February to file written submissions outlining damages.