Shocking Footage Shows Man Attacking Woman, Groping Her on NYC Street [VIDEO]

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released video footage on Thursday showing a man following a woman before tackling her to the ground and touching her inappropriately in broad daylight in New York City before fleeing the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was walking in Brooklyn's East Williamsburg just after 8 p.m. on Monday when she noticed a man following her, according to the NYPD. The woman then turned the corner onto Stagg Street and the suspect continued pursuing her.

The footage, shared on Twitter by the NYPD, shows the woman walking alone with the suspect only a few feet behind her. At one point, she stops briefly to let him pass.

The video then cuts to the woman walking when the man runs up and tackles her from behind, forcing her to the ground. He is then seen on top of the victim for several seconds before she appears to hit him with an object in her right hand, prompting the attacker the get up and flee. Watch the video below:

Suspect Reached into Woman's Shorts and 'Forcibly Grabbed Her Buttocks'

Police said the man held the woman down, reached into her shorts and "forcibly grabbed her buttocks." The woman was not physically injured and refused medical treatment.

The NYPD released video of the incident and the man they're looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him and are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Police described the suspect as standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Man Caught Licking Woman's Buttocks at Brooklyn Beauty Supply Store Last Week

This is the second such incident to take place in a Brooklyn neighborhood within a week. As reported by PIX11, last week the NYPD launched an investigation after a man was caught on camera sexually assaulting a woman at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

According to police, the woman was in the Sutter Avenue store, in the Brownsville section, when the unidentified man approached her from behind. As the victim bent over to remove an item from a refrigerator, the man proceeded to lick her buttocks and fled the store when confronted by the woman.