Enraged Indian Mom Chops Off Genitals of Boyfriend with Kitchen Knife After He Tried to Rape Her Teen Daughter

A mom hacked off the genitals of her boyfriend with a kitchen knife to "teach him a lesson" after the man tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter. The incident happened in the Mahevaganj area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, one hundred miles east of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old mother came home just in time to catch her 32-year-old boyfriend trying to rape her young daughter. The man has since been arrested and charged with rape under the POCSO Act. The incident has left everyone shocked across India. Incidents of minors getting raped often go unreported in India but this incident seems to be quite unique.

Monstrous Act

The woman, according to reports, grew suspicious and returned home from work just in time to find her 32-year-old lover trying to sexually abuse and rape her daughter. Without thinking twice, she took a kitchen knife and chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend.

The injured man started bleeding profusely but continued to fight with the woman and her daughter and even tried to attack the two.

The woman had separated from her alcoholic spouse two years back and had been staying with the man along with her daughter since then. However, she never imagined that her boyfriend would one day try to rape her daughter.

"I was working in the farm when the incident took place," the woman told local newspaper Times of India.

"Fortunately I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed."

"I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets for what I did," the mother said.

In Self Defense

According to police, the man was arrested on charges of rape in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

SHO Chandrashekhar Singh, of Lakhimpur police station, said: "The 32-year-old accused has been booked under section 376 rape of IPC and the POCSO act.

"Since his condition was critical, he was referred to Lucknow for higher treatment." It is not known If the mother will be charged.

A similar incident was reported from India in May whereby a 22-year-old woman was arrested on charges of attempted murder. The woman allegedly attempted to castrate her mother's partner in the Tenali region of Andhra Pradesh.

In a separate incidence, a 47-year-old woman cut off the genitalia of her 27-year-old neighbor after the latter had harassed her sexually.

Genital revenge attacks are often referred to as "bobbitising." The term has its roots in the 1993 incident with Lorena Bobbit, a US lady, who used a kitchen knife to remove the penis of her husband John. The penis was reattached surgically.

John was charged with rape later that year after Lorena said he had been abusing and raping her for years. However, he was acquitted and afterward starred in a number of pornographic movies.

The couple separated in 1995 after Lorena was acquitted of assault the following year due to insanity.