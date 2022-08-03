Pedophile Forcibly Castrated After Raping Eight- Year-Old-Girl In Front of Brother And Sending Her to School Bleeding

A pedophile man has forcibly been castrated for raping an eight-year-old girl. The man, who has been now sentenced to 25 years in prison, had caused severe physical damage to the little stepdaughter. Due to the poor health condition of the girl, doctors had to remove her womb.

The gruesome incident, which took place in Kazakhstan, deeply traumatized the girl.

The rapist, who had been married four times, subjected the girl to three years of abuse starting from when she was five, a court in Kazakhstan was told, according to The Mirror.

Berik Zholdasov Threatened To Kill Her Stepdaughter

The father, Berik Zholdasov, had threatened to kill her stepdaughter if she dared to tell her mother.

Reports claimed that Zholdasov had raped the girl in front of her five-year-old brother. Then, he sent the girl to school bleeding and splashed with iodine after his brutal sexual attacks.

Later, her stepfather apologized to her mother saying asked her to kill him for what he had done.

"I lost consciousness because of the shock. When I came round there were several knives in front of me and he asked me to kill him for what he had done," said her mother.

Doctors Had to Remove Her Womb

Her mother called an ambulance and took her daughter to the hospital. The girl's life was in danger for a month. She suffered chronic internal damage and her womb was surgically removed.

Mother Says Chemical Castration And Prison Sentence Not Enough For Zholdasov

Calling her husband a pervert, the mother believes that 25 years prison term is not enough for Zholdasov. "Twenty-five years in prison and chemical castration - I would say that this is not enough for this pervert. But God sees everything," she said, according to The Mirror.

The mother went on to say that she hopes Zholdasov will still receive his punishment from "Allah for all his sins that he committed for several years against my daughter".

Read more